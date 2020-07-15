Transition to new unemployment program likely to delay payments

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting this week, some unemployment claimants begin transitioning to a new program called the Extended Benefits (EB) Program.” This comes as some unemployment benefits are set to expire from the CARES Act in two weeks. This includes the extra $600 each week, on top of traditional benefits.

Once the Kansas Department of Labor starts the EB Program, claimants will have to answer a few additional questions when they file their weekly claim on the department’s website. Claimants should not have to reapply for the new program. The questions they’ll have to answer are a federal requirement, and the state is unable to process an EB claim until the questions are complete.

The new program qualifies claimants for up to 13 additional weeks of state benefits. However, these benefits do not include the additional $600 weekly boost offered with the CARES Act. It only includes your regular state benefit, which ranges from $122 to $488 per week.

The state expects the extended benefits program to start next week, if everything progresses as scheduled. In the meantime, it’s important for unemployed Kansans to continue filing weekly claims as usual. The state said this will allow payments to process more quickly once the new program is live.

So far, the biggest program for people going through Kansas’ unemployment system is getting their payments on time each week. The state has plans to improve payment services and response times. It added more customer-service representatives and will add more next week.

The state also launched a new online virtual agent named Amelia that can answer frequently asked questions. Monday, Amelia had nearly 7,000 conversations, exchanging more than 23,000 messages with users. You can reach Amelia on the department of labor’s website.

