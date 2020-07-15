Wichita man pleads guilty to growing mushrooms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man has plead guilty to growing hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s - Kansas office.

In March 2018, officers responded to Corey Logan’s home after he reported being shot by an unknown person. While in his home, police found a mushroom growing operation.

Logan’s sentencing is set for Oct. 2. He could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

