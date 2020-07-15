Wichita Public Schools to ease back into school year with ‘soft launch'

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools released more details Wednesday on how it expects to ease students into the upcoming school year.

According to the district’s “Future Ready Return to School - Learning Model Options,” the school year will begin with a “soft launch.” The proposed calendar for the first two weeks would begin with staff in-services and morning sessions only for all students. The first full day for all students would be on August 24:

August 5 – 14: Staff Inservices

August 14: 6th and 9th Grade Orientation

August 17 – 21:

K-12 students attend morning session only Start and End Times: 7:00am – 11:15am 8:00am – 12:15pm 9:00am – 1:15pm

Latchkey not available during Soft Launch

August 24: All students attend full day Regular school hours



The district will have three model options for learning: onsite (in-person learning), MySchool Remote (online learning while enrolled at base school) and Education Imagine Academy (a K-12, fulltime virtual school).

Onsite learning

Onsite learning will include students returning to school with physical bell times and schedule and health safety guidelines. Social distancing will include staggered passing periods, cohort isolation in elementary schools and plans to eliminate large gatherings of students in hallways and common areas in secondary schools.

Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout schools, staff will be provided disinfecting supplies, protocols established for screening, contact tracing and cleaning, and visitors will be limited.

Nutrition Services

The district said it will offer a “quick serve menu” for breakfast and lunch at all school levels. Choice bars and ala carte will be eliminated at all levels, lunch periods will be staggered when possible and other locations will be utilitized, such as classrooms for elementary students, and carts throughout the building for middle and high schoolers.

Transportation

Bus drivers, monitors and students will all be required to wear masks. Students will load from the bus back to front and unload front to back. Students from the same household will be required to sit together, and students in grades K-8 will spread out and use assigned seating.

MySCHOOL REMOTE (k-12)

MySCHOOL REMOTE will allow students to enroll in their neighborhood or magnet schools. Technology devices provided to students and they will participate in a full traditional school day online. Daily lessons for elementary school students will include face to face interaction with teacher. Secondary students will receive daily face to face interaction with teachers for every class period. Attendance will also be taken daily in each course.

EDUCATION IMAGINE ACADEMY (K-12)

Education Imagine Academy is a fulltime virtual school. Technology devices would be provided to students. Online course offerings and electives would provide an individualized experience for each student including – flexible timeframe for completion of assignments and the flexibility to work outside of regular school hours. Students will be assessed on the same standards and competencies as they would in a traditional classroom. Online interaction with staff will be based on the student’s learning pace, academic and social, emotional needs. Students could transfer back to their base school assignment at the end of the semester.

The Kansas State Board of Education approved its guidelines Wednesday morning on how it believes schools should proceed in reopening. Gov. Laura Kelly will unveil her guidance for schools during a 3 p.m. news conference.

The Wichita School Board will finalize its plan to return to school on July 20.

