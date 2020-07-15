Advertisement

Woman sentenced to more than 4 years in connection with chase, shots fired in SE Wichita

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County District Court judge Wednesday sentenced a woman involved in a September 2019 chase involving shots fired at Wichita police officers to four years, three months (51 months) in prison.

TJ McMahan was one of three people arrested in the Sept. 9, 2019 incident. Police said McMahan was the driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado who refused to stop, accelerated and drove away after police attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic infraction

Last September, police said a chase ensued and McMahan fired two shots at officers while driving. No officers were injured. Police arrested McMahan on two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony evade and elude, criminal possession of a firearm, and drug and traffic-related charges.

