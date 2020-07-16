A few storms today, then a weekend heat wave

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have a few storms to deal with this morning, mainly over southwest Kansas, and a few more may form over south-central Kansas this afternoon. However, the activity will not be as widespread nor as strong as it has been the past few days.

Expect another cooler than normal day across central and eastern Kansas with highs in the 80s and lower 90s, but the heat will begin the build across western Kansas where temperatures will top-out in the lower to middle 90s.

After we see a few, stray storms this evening, the forecast calls for a dry Friday and weekend. Under mostly sunny skies temperatures will soar into the triple digits. In fact, Saturday is shaping to be the hottest day of the summer thus far with some spots hotter than 105 degrees!

With a stagnant weather pattern in place, major weather changes are not expected. However, a weak weather maker moving through the area early next week may cool us down a tad in addition to bringing a few storms to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: E 5-15. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy and hot. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 100.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; warm and muggy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 77.

Sat: High: 103. Low: 77. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: High: 100. Low: 76. More sun, wind, and heat.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 74. Mostly sunny; few late-day storms.

Tue: High: 95. Low: 73. Mostly sunny; not as hot.

Wed: High: 97. Low: 74. Mostly sunny.

