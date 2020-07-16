Advertisement

Affidavit details case for charges after thefts from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence

Two former Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office Property and Evidence employees accused of internal thefts of drugs, money, weapons.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A probable cause affidavit sheds light on the investigation that led to arrests of two men in connection to internal thefts made at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence Storage site.

Marc Gordon and Robert White are accused of stealing about $145,000 in cash, several guns, drugs, and power tools from the site. White is a former Property and Evidence supervisor arrested in late June and later charged with 12 counts that include conspiracy of official misconduct, seven counts of drug distribution, and five counts of theft of property or services. Gordon is a former property and evidence technician who was booked for felony misconduct and three counts of misdemeanor theft.

The affidavit detailing evidence that led to the discovery of the crime and the arrests said items in the facility that included money, drugs, and guns collected as evidence in criminal cases, was logged and described in a computer program that functions as an inventory management system.

“Only certain employees of the Sheriff’s department have access to make entries and changes in evidence status, including location, in the computer inventory system,” the affidavit said.

Investigators learned Gordon and White had unique log-ins to the evidence management program and both had full access to make changes in the inventory system, as well as access to keys and combinations to all locked areas.

“Gordon and White were responsible for the handling of evidence into and out of the facility, managing the evidence in the facility and updating the computer records, and controlling and documenting all access by other persons to secure areas of the facility,” the affidavit said.

Interviews with several people within the sheriff’s department led to the discovery of a discrepancy and broader review and audit of the property and evidence facility.

Cases detailed in the affidavit indicate White was using the facility’s computer log transfers of money from Property and Evidence that didn’t occur.

A traffic stop and discovery of drugs in the possession of a woman who told detectives she met White in May 2019 and later married him, led to further evidence connecting the now-former Property and Evidence supervisor to the crimes. Connections with others tied to White and Gordon led to the discovery of more drugs and weapons taken from the sheriff’s office facility.

In the case against White and Gordon, the sheriff’s office said they used their positions for personal gain and personal and financial benefit.

