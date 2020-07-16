Advertisement

Create Campaign Inc. rewarded with $1,200 Helping Hand

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Create Campaign is a Wichita nonprofit that helps minority-owned businesses launch and expand. The organization has already helped hundreds of African American and Hispanic Latino entrepreneurs persist in their businesses.

Christina Long, President and CEO of Create Campaign, said she created the nonprofit specifically to help minority businesses succeed through networking events, workshops, mentor matching, and the availability of a microloan fund.

“Having a place where people can come, they feel comfortable, they see people that look like them, they’ve been through their experience, but also, who understand what it takes to be able to take our experience and be able to access mainstream resources so that we can be a full entrepreneurship community. That is what we’re about,” said Long.

In recognition of the Create Campaign’s efforts, Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers lend a $1,200 Helping Hand.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Lights On! partners with Wichita Police Department to 'heal community relationships'

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has launched a community-driven program "with the mission to heal relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies."

Helping Hand

Helping Hand: Wichita Family Crisis Center

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
During the last three months, nonprofits have felt the impact of COVID-19. Shelter and outreach are just a couple of the services the Wichita Family Crisis Center offers to survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Community

Salina activist strives for 'Know Justice, Know Peace' plaza for city youth

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
A Salina mother is joining forces with other community activists to continue the black lives matter momentum and create a safe space for kids and families around the city to grow and connect with each other.

Community

Protesters rally from cars, motorcycles, front doors in North Central Wichita Sunday

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
Protesters took to the streets in North Central Wichita Sunday night, but in a different way than other cities across the country.

Latest News

Community

Demonstrations continue throughout Kansas communities

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
Demonstrations were held in Salina and Hutchinson Sunday

Community

Father and daughter duo get creative during pandemic

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
David an Lauryn Williams used their extra time to start Daddy Daughter Decor, where the pair up-cycles everyday objects into home decor.

Community

The Wichita Children's Home struggles to find clear masks

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT
The Wichita Children's Home needs clear masks to open communication for hearing impaired and frightened kids.

Community

Newton names new city manager

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT
The City of Newton Tuesday named Kelly McElroy as its new city manager.

Community

Parents skeptical of new virtual summer camps

Updated: May. 24, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
With many summer camps transitioning to online formats, parents wonder how effective they'll be.

Community

Candlelight vigil held for Hoxie teen who died in ATV crash

Updated: May. 23, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
Saturday evening, Hoxie High School will hold a candlelight vigil for Nikki Stuckey, 15, who died Friday in an ATV accident.