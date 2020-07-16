Create Campaign Inc. rewarded with $1,200 Helping Hand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Create Campaign is a Wichita nonprofit that helps minority-owned businesses launch and expand. The organization has already helped hundreds of African American and Hispanic Latino entrepreneurs persist in their businesses.

Christina Long, President and CEO of Create Campaign, said she created the nonprofit specifically to help minority businesses succeed through networking events, workshops, mentor matching, and the availability of a microloan fund.

“Having a place where people can come, they feel comfortable, they see people that look like them, they’ve been through their experience, but also, who understand what it takes to be able to take our experience and be able to access mainstream resources so that we can be a full entrepreneurship community. That is what we’re about,” said Long.

In recognition of the Create Campaign’s efforts, Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers lend a $1,200 Helping Hand.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.