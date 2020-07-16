Dangerous heat to start the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much of the area is under a heat advisory for Friday and Saturday as temperatures soar and humidity remains high. Feels like temperatures will likely be near 105-110 in some areas at the beginning of the weekend. Use extreme caution if working outdoors for any long periods of time.

A few spotty showers or storms may develop into early Friday morning, but it won’t take long for the sun to return and temperatures to climb. Much of the state will see lows near 70 with highs in the 95-100 degree range (and perhaps even hotter in the southwest)

The hottest day coming up will be Saturday with highs continuing to be near 100.

Changes begin Sunday with a front slowly moving into northern Kansas. Temperatures should not be as hot Sunday afternoon, but most of the state will still see highs near or above 90. Scattered storms return to western, central, and northern Kansas into Sunday night. Some heat relief is likely to arrive by the beginning of next week.













































