Former Wichita teacher moves to homeschool due to COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With continued uncertainties of what the upcoming school year will look like, teachers around the nation are speaking up about what they hope to see in the fall.

Teachers who are in favor of returning to the classroom have voiced their opinions, as well as those against it.

However, one former USD 259 teacher felt the risk was too high to return to in-person teaching and is considering other options.

Christopher High, a former Wichita West High School teacher, said the uncertainties of what the upcoming school year will look like is what led him to reconsider his future in a traditional classroom.

“Just different things, one of them being just with how unsafe it is with COVID and a lot of districts around the nation not knowing how to move forward. And just kind of the uncertainties with all of that,” High said. “Just the idea of us going back and then hearing that they’re not going to wear masks but some of them are going to enforce the masks. And also the social distancing aspect behind that.”

High said he was hopeful that school would be back to normal but when COVID-19 cases began to rise again, he did not want to risk his life or his students.

“I feel like it’s frustrating on the part of teachers because we want to be safe, we want to make sure the people around us are safe. Like, we don’t want to get sick but we also don’t want to make the kids sick, or the students sick,” he said.

High is looking for students to homeschool in the upcoming school year. He believes this option will be beneficial to everyone involved.

“I think that will definitely help the students better and it’ll make me safe, make them safe, and it’ll be a great I feel like a compromise for what we’re dealing with right now,” High said.

He said he is happy that Governor Laura Kelly is taking the health of students and staff seriously.

He hopes her decision will lead to normalcy in the future.

If you’re interested in homeschooling your child in the fall and are looking for an experienced professional, you can reach High at christopherhigh20@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.