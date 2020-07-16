Advertisement

Former Wichita teacher moves to homeschool due to COVID-19 concerns

Former Wichita teacher moves to homeschool due to COVID concerns.
Former Wichita teacher moves to homeschool due to COVID concerns.(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With continued uncertainties of what the upcoming school year will look like, teachers around the nation are speaking up about what they hope to see in the fall.

Teachers who are in favor of returning to the classroom have voiced their opinions, as well as those against it.

However, one former USD 259 teacher felt the risk was too high to return to in-person teaching and is considering other options.

Christopher High, a former Wichita West High School teacher, said the uncertainties of what the upcoming school year will look like is what led him to reconsider his future in a traditional classroom.

“Just different things, one of them being just with how unsafe it is with COVID and a lot of districts around the nation not knowing how to move forward. And just kind of the uncertainties with all of that,” High said. “Just the idea of us going back and then hearing that they’re not going to wear masks but some of them are going to enforce the masks. And also the social distancing aspect behind that.”

High said he was hopeful that school would be back to normal but when COVID-19 cases began to rise again, he did not want to risk his life or his students.

“I feel like it’s frustrating on the part of teachers because we want to be safe, we want to make sure the people around us are safe. Like, we don’t want to get sick but we also don’t want to make the kids sick, or the students sick,” he said.

High is looking for students to homeschool in the upcoming school year. He believes this option will be beneficial to everyone involved.

“I think that will definitely help the students better and it’ll make me safe, make them safe, and it’ll be a great I feel like a compromise for what we’re dealing with right now,” High said.

He said he is happy that Governor Laura Kelly is taking the health of students and staff seriously.

He hopes her decision will lead to normalcy in the future.

If you’re interested in homeschooling your child in the fall and are looking for an experienced professional, you can reach High at christopherhigh20@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Candidates

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes endorses state treasurer in 2nd Congressional District Republican primary

Updated: 2 hours ago
Estes endorsed Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner from Congress in Kansas’ 2nd District that includes most of the eastern part of the state, except for the core of the Kansas City Metropolitan area.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

Crime

Affidavit details case for charges after thefts from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence

Updated: 2 hours ago
A probable cause affidavit sheds light on the investigation that led to arrests of two men in connection to internal thefts made at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence Storage site.

Weather

GALLERY: July 16 Shelf Cloud

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mother Nature outdid herself Thursday morning. KWCH 12 viewers grabbed their photos to capture these awesome photos of a shelf cloud that spanned most of the state.

Latest News

News

Valley Center Fall Festival canceled due to ‘uncertainties surrounding COVID-19’

Updated: 4 hours ago
A tradition in Valley Center going back nearly 60 years is canceled, the community’s chamber of commerce announced Thursday. The chamber cited “uncertainties surrounding COVID-19,” and “circumstances beyond our control,” for its decision to cancel the Valley Center Fall Festival, one of the area’s bigger community events, attracting nearly 30,000 visitors each year.

News

Kansas State Fair livestock shows to begin Sept. 3, Fair GM resigns

Updated: 6 hours ago
With the fair’s cancellation, the fair’s general manager Rob Jennison also announced his resignation.

News

Evergy resumes electricity service disconnections

Updated: 6 hours ago
Some customers may qualify to have late fees waived through December.

News

Retirement home in Harvey County new site of COVID-19 cluster

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Harvey County Health Department confirmed Thursday a COVID-19 cluster at the Schowalter Villa retirement facility in Hesston.

News

Watkins files motion to remove Shawnee Co. DA from case

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Rep. Steve Watkins' campaign has filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court to remove Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, from his case

News

WPD asking for help locating woman wanted for an aggravated battery in June

Updated: 8 hours ago
During the disturbance, according to police, Aubriana Wilburn intentionally struck a man with a red Ford Focus and dragged him about one and a half blocks before fleeing.