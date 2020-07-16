Advertisement

Kansas State Fair livestock shows to begin Sept. 3, Fair GM resigns

Kansas State Fair canceled
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Although the Kansas State Fair is canceled, the fair board decided to continue livestock shows.

The shows will begin on Sept. 3.

The livestock shows include 4-H, FFA, and other programs. The shows will be staggered and spread out across two weeks in order to have less people on the fairgrounds.

With the fair’s cancellation, the fair’s general manager Rob Jennison also announced his resignation.

Jennison resigned in “an effort to help keep the jobs of full-time employees who work all year to make the Fair an annual tradition,” according to a release.

“The impact that Covid-19 has had and will continue to have on the Kansas State Fair will be significant,” Jennison said in his resignation letter. “It is my intent that — in serving as the first casualty — it hopefully will lessen the impact on our other employees.

This is the first time the fair has been canceled in its 106 year history.

