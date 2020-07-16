Advertisement

NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game

Will there be football, basketball, hockey or lacrosse?
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.(Source: NCAA)
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NCAA says college football players should be tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before a game, players with high-risk exposures to the coronavirus should be quarantined for 14 days and everybody on the sideline should wear a mask.

The nation's largest governing body for college sports on Thursday released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic, and they come as the prospects of actually playing look grim. Around the country, the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise and many states have slowed reopenings or reinstated restrictions on some businesses.

“This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

Earlier in the day, the American Athletic Conference announced it would require all its schools to test football players for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before competition, and the Power Five conferences are expected to require the same from their schools.

The NCAA’s recommendations lay out broader protocols, most of which are expected to be mandated by the Power Five.

Among the highlights:

— Test results should be obtained within 72 hours of competition for athletes competing in so-called high-contact risk sports, such as football, basketball, hockey and lacrosse.

— Face shields should be integrated into sports where feasible.

— Masks should be worn by everyone on a sideline, including when an athlete moves from the playing field to interact with a coach.

— CDC guidelines should be used for determining when individuals can resume activities after testing positive for COVID-19.

— All individuals with high-risk exposure must be quarantined for 14 days.

The final point could be crucial for managing a team this season. Simply being deemed a close contact of someone who tests positive could sideline players for two weeks.

The Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences have been working together on a minimum standard for testing in their leagues that could be used throughout major college football.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced last week that they would play only conference games in football and other sports this fall to help minimize potential disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The Big East joined those leagues Thursday by going conference-only for the fall season, which for the basketball-focused league includes men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country, volleyball and field hockey.

Other FBS conferences have not decided yet on scheduling formats for the coming football season, which appears to be in peril because of the surging pandemic.

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said the testing protocols will apply throughout the regular and bowl seasons. More operational protocols are still being finalized, as are testing protocols for other sports.

“We are committed to meeting or exceeding all guidelines and standards recommended by the NCAA and its member institutions in all fall sports, including football,” Aresco said.

Meanwhile, the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference on Thursday became the third Division I conference to say it will not have a fall sports season. The MEAC, comprising 11 historically black colleges and universities, joined fellow FCS conferences the Ivy League and Patriot League in punting on fall football and other sports, with the hopes of making them up in the spring semester if possible.

“Obviously this is an arduous decision because everyone wants to have a fall season for student-athletes, fans and others,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas said.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALI SWENSON Associated Press
The baseless conspiracy theory took off after an anonymous user posed a bizarre question in an internet chatroom: What if retail giant Wayfair is using pricey storage cabinets to traffic children?

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

Candidates

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes endorses state treasurer in 2nd Congressional District Republican primary

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Estes endorsed Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner from Congress in Kansas’ 2nd District that includes most of the eastern part of the state, except for the core of the Kansas City Metropolitan area.

Coronavirus

Tourists facing restrictions amid fears of new virus spikes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

Latest News

Crime

Affidavit details case for charges after thefts from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence

Updated: 1 hour ago
A probable cause affidavit sheds light on the investigation that led to arrests of two men in connection to internal thefts made at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence Storage site.

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

National

Vatican issues new guide on handling sex abuse cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Vatican issues a handbook on sex abuse accusations, urging the reporting of them to authorities.

Coronavirus

Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials, US, UK, Canada say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

National

Experts say Twitter breach troubling, undermines trust

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEN SOO
A breach in Twitter’s security that allowed hackers to break into the accounts of leaders and technology moguls is one of the worst attacks in recent years and may shake trust in a platform politicians and CEOs use to communicate with the public, experts said Thursday.

Coronavirus

Rising coronavirus infections threaten US economic recovery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Hope early this month that the country had made it through the worst of the pandemic has been shaken and the rising number of infected Americans threatens to push what appeared to be a recovering nation into critical condition.