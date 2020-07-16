Retirement home in Harvey County new site of COVID-19 cluster

HESSTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Health Department confirmed Thursday a COVID-19 cluster at the Schowalter Villa retirement facility in Hesston.

A release sent out by the county said that there are seven cases from the facility, three are asymptomatic. Two staff members were sent home after showing symptoms and two had stayed home after feeling ill.

The county said that this is the first known cluster in county and will considered active until 28 days pass without positive cases.

Additionally, there are seven new cases in the county, bringing the total amount of cases to 102. There are 41 active cases and one person is currently hospitalized.

