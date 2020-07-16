Some KS teachers not comfortable returning to full classroom until there’s COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced her plan to issue an executive order pushing back the start of the 2020-21 school year until after Labor Day, several teachers said it’s a step in the right direction, but they still don’t feel comfortable returning to a full classroom until there is a vaccine for COVID-19.

United Teachers of Wichita President Kimberly Howard said she’s heard from teachers who are drawing the line at not returning to the classroom until there’s a vaccine.

“I think teachers are legitimately nervous. They’re very worried about taking things from school back into their homes, getting somebody else infected, or getting themselves infected.”

Wichita North High School business teacher Brent Lewis said he is most concerned about his older colleagues in the senior (citizen) population if everyone returns to school.

“We have a lot of older teachers, and so there’s just a real mix of hopefulness to get back to some normalcy, but also extreme anxiety about all of the risk and dangers we face,” Lewis said.

A later start date has some teachers feeling a little more optimistic.

“This could give us a little bit more time to see if those numbers, those trends come down,” Howard said.

There is an option for Wichita Public School parents to opt-out for their kids to be placed in the virtual program so that all of their classwork can be done without stepping foot inside the school building.

