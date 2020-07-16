Advertisement

Some KS teachers not comfortable returning to full classroom until there’s COVID-19 vaccine

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced her plan to issue an executive order pushing back the start of the 2020-21 school year until after Labor Day, several teachers said it’s a step in the right direction, but they still don’t feel comfortable returning to a full classroom until there is a vaccine for COVID-19.

United Teachers of Wichita President Kimberly Howard said she’s heard from teachers who are drawing the line at not returning to the classroom until there’s a vaccine.

“I think teachers are legitimately nervous. They’re very worried about taking things from school back into their homes, getting somebody else infected, or getting themselves infected.”

Wichita North High School business teacher Brent Lewis said he is most concerned about his older colleagues in the senior (citizen) population if everyone returns to school.

“We have a lot of older teachers, and so there’s just a real mix of hopefulness to get back to some normalcy, but also extreme anxiety about all of the risk and dangers we face,” Lewis said.

A later start date has some teachers feeling a little more optimistic.

“This could give us a little bit more time to see if those numbers, those trends come down,” Howard said.

There is an option for Wichita Public School parents to opt-out for their kids to be placed in the virtual program so that all of their classwork can be done without stepping foot inside the school building.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sit-down interview with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Kansas Department of Education provides guidance on reopening schools safely

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

Sedgwick County leaders explain county hospital report

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, among businesses requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses plan to delay school until after Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced her plan to issue an executive order for K-12 public schools in the state not to start until after Labor Day, she sat down for an interview with FactFinder 12 investigator Alex Flippin in Topeka.

News

Kansas State Board of Education Chair on reopening schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
KBOE Chair Kathy Busch's discusses the board's recommendations to school districts, and the governor's plan to delay reopening schools.

Education

Districts work toward individual reopening plans considering state directive

Updated: 4 hours ago
After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced plans to issue an executive order delaying school start dates past Labor Day, it is now up to individual districts in the state to come up with their own plans for fall.

News

Kansas implements changes to improve unemployment process

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kansas Dept. of Labor gives updates on extended benefits and improvements to the filing process.

News

Kansas school districts to release plans to return next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kansas school districts to release plans next week on going back to school.

Sports

KSHSAA delays restart plan after Gov. Kelly’s school delay announcement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacob Albracht
KSHSAA delays guidance on restart of high school sports and activities.