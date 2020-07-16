Advertisement

Valley Center Fall Festival canceled due to ‘uncertainties surrounding COVID-19’

The Valley Center Fall Festival is canceled this year due to uncertainties with COVID-19.
The Valley Center Fall Festival is canceled this year due to uncertainties with COVID-19.(Chris Strunk, publisher of Ark Valley News)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tradition in Valley Center going back nearly 60 years is canceled, the community’s chamber of commerce announced Thursday. The chamber cited “uncertainties surrounding COVID-19,” and “circumstances beyond our control,” for its decision to cancel the Valley Center Fall Festival, one of the area’s bigger community events, attracting nearly 30,000 visitors each year.

“...And after discussions with area officials, vendors, and others involved, we felt like this was the right decision for our community,” the chamber of commerce said.

The organization said Ottaway Amusement, the company that sets up carnival rides and the fall festival’s annual “Ride-O-Rama,” has canceled all events for the remainder of this year. The Valley Center chamber said the company plans to return for the 2021 fall festival next September.

“We are hopeful that once things begin to return to normal, we will be able to schedule other community events and we can set our sites on making Valley Center Fall Festival 2021 bigger and better than ever,” the Valley Center Chamber of Commerce said.

Shane is at Kechi Quilt Impressions.