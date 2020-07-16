Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Kechi Quilt Impressions

Published: Jul. 16, 2020
KECHI, Kan. (KWCH) - This whole week we’ve been stopping by local places that make masks!

If you’re looking to mask up, but maybe actually want to make your own, we’ve got a way you can do that! Thursday we’re at Kechi Quilt Impressions to get some step by step instructions on mask making. Also, if you want more info on Kechi Quilt Impression’s mask making kits, you can find that here - www.kechiquilt.com/

