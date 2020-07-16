Advertisement

WPD asking for help locating woman wanted for an aggravated battery in June

Aubriana Wilburn is wanted on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated battery, and an outstanding warrant.
Aubriana Wilburn is wanted on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated battery, and an outstanding warrant.(Wichita Police)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help locating a 20-year-old woman wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and an outstanding warrant.

Police said that Aubriana Wilburn was driving a red 2003 Ford Focus on June 22 in the 1600 block of South Glendale backing out of a parking stall. Wilburn then almost hit a 33-year-old male, causing a disturbance between the two and a passenger in the car.

During the disturbance, according to police, Wilburn intentionally struck the man with the Focus and dragged him about one and a half blocks before fleeing.

The man remains in the hospital.

Offices learned of Wilburn’s involvement through an investigation. The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Those with information can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Retirement home in Harvey County new site of COVID-19 cluster

The Harvey County Health Department confirmed Thursday a COVID-19 cluster at the Schowalter Villa retirement facility in Hesston.

Watkins files motion to remove Shawnee Co. DA from case

By Shawn Wheat
Rep. Steve Watkins' campaign has filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court to remove Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, from his case

Where's Shane? Kechi Quilt Impressions

Shane is at Kechi Quilt Impressions.

Some KS teachers not comfortable returning to full classroom until there’s COVID-19 vaccine

After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced her plan to issue an executive order pushing back the start of the 2020-21 school year until after Labor Day, several teachers said it’s a step in the right direction, but they still don’t feel comfortable returning to a full classroom until there is a vaccine for COVID-19.

Sit-down interview with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

Kansas Department of Education provides guidance on reopening schools safely

