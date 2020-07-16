WPD asking for help locating woman wanted for an aggravated battery in June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help locating a 20-year-old woman wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and an outstanding warrant.

Police said that Aubriana Wilburn was driving a red 2003 Ford Focus on June 22 in the 1600 block of South Glendale backing out of a parking stall. Wilburn then almost hit a 33-year-old male, causing a disturbance between the two and a passenger in the car.

During the disturbance, according to police, Wilburn intentionally struck the man with the Focus and dragged him about one and a half blocks before fleeing.

The man remains in the hospital.

Offices learned of Wilburn’s involvement through an investigation. The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Those with information can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

