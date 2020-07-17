Body of bicyclist found near Augusta

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a body of a bicyclist has been found near Augusta.

Sheriff Kelly Herzet said crews working on the fence found the badly decomposed body. Herzet said the person is believed to have been a bicyclist because they were wearing bicycling gear.

Herzet said the sheriff’s office is checking with the surrounding areas to see if they have any missing people.

Investigators are trying to figure out how long the body has been there.

