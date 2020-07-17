City of Wichita taking another step to speed up commute through downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Following success with the Maple Street Corridor project that the City of Wichita said “has been successful in reducing primary corridor travel times by more than three minutes,” the city turns its attention to Douglas Avenue with plans to speed up the commute through downtown.

Douglas from McLean to Hydraulic is the corridor identified for more optimizations.

The City of Wichita is planning to upgrade at least 13 traffic signals, including signal controllers, pedestrian push buttons, remote communications, and vehicle detection as needed.

“With the positive results from the Maple Street pilot project, staff are ready to apply the same proven improvements to other corridors,” the city said.

