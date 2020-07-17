Dodge City police search for man in connection with attempted 2nd-degree murder

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in reference to attempted 2nd-degree murder.

Police say Pedro Ramon Solis, a.k.a. Victor Solis is a person of interest in the case that happened Friday and he is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information about Solis or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126, dispatch at 620-227-4646 or utilize the tip411 service.

