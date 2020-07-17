Advertisement

Dodge City police search for man in connection with attempted 2nd-degree murder

Dodge City police say Pedro Ramon Solis, a.k.a. Victor Solis is a person of interest in an attempted second-degree murder.
Dodge City police say Pedro Ramon Solis, a.k.a. Victor Solis is a person of interest in an attempted second-degree murder.(Dodge City Police Department)
By Angela Smith
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in reference to attempted 2nd-degree murder.

Police say Pedro Ramon Solis, a.k.a. Victor Solis is a person of interest in the case that happened Friday and he is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information about Solis or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126, dispatch at 620-227-4646 or utilize the tip411 service.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Study: Kansas second least responsible state during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
The study found that one in five Kansans were staying home and only a third reported wearing a mask in public.

News

Kansas sees 2-day increase of more than 1,000 news cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kansas reported of two-day increase of 1,032 cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. The state reported no new deaths and 60 new hospitalizations.

News

Sedgwick County adds diversity and inclusion officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Amid nationwide civil unrest, Sedgwick County will add a diversity and inclusion office to the organization.

News

Report: Kansas among 18 states declared ‘red zones’ for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new unpublished White House report said at least 18 states, including Kansas, should roll back reopening measures amid surging cases of coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Watkins ‘voluntarily’ steps down from committee assignments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Congressman Steve Watkins says he is voluntarily stepping down from his committee assignments after being charged with voter fraud.

News

Watkins temporarily ‘stepping aside’ from committee assignments after voter fraud charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins said he is temporarily “stepping aside” from his committee assignments after being charged with voter fraud earlier this week.

News

Kansas unemployment rate decreases to 7.5%

Updated: 4 hours ago
Last month, the unemployment rate was 10%. This comes as the state continued to reopen.

News

Where's Shane? Wicked Stitch ICT

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Wicked Stitch ICT

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

K-State study first to confirm COVID-19 cannot be transmitted from mosquitoes to humans

Updated: 6 hours ago
A study done by researchers at Kansas State University is the first to confirm that SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, cannot be transmitted to people by mosquitoes, according to a university release.