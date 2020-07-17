Advertisement

Group raising funds to honor WWI Medal of Honor recipient

Bleckley Airport Memorial Foundation
Bleckley Airport Memorial Foundation(Bleckley Airport Memorial Foundation)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group is trying to bring a piece of aviation history to Wichita.

The Bleckley Airport Memorial Foundation says a DH4 World War I aircraft is up for sale.

The group is trying to raise $250,000 in 30 days to bring the plane to Eisenhower Airport, where a memorial is planned.

"The opportunity to acquire this aircraft will probably never happen again in the city's history - an aircraft that's identical to the one he flew in - it's built and restored with Bleckley in mind," Greg Zuercher, Bleckley Airport Memorial Foundation board member, said.

Medal of Honor recipient and Wichita native Erwin Bleckley flew a plane like this during WWI -- he died in combat. The plane is an identical make and model.

Donations can be made through the group’s website.

