Health experts answer your questions on COVID-19 numbers, mask effectiveness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to COVID-19, social media can help in keeping the public informed, but also can be detrimental, with the fast spread of misinformation. While doctors learn more about the virus as the pandemic progresses, they do have solid answers for commonly-asked questions.

Among the questions many of you have are clarification on what is considered a COVID-19 death and an explainer for why we’re seeing cases spiking if masks have now been required for weeks.

Question: Are COVID-19 death numbers exaggerated?

Answer: No. But say, for example, someone in something like a car accident and later tests positive for COVID-19. Would that be considered a COVID-19 death? Again, the answer is “no.” However, if, for example the driver suffered a medical condition or an episode connected to the virus that caused them to crash, the medical examiner would have to make that call on the cause of death.

One recent email to Eyewitness News posed the question about mask effectiveness, wondering why cases have only shot up since the mandate from Sedgwick County went into effect.

Doctors say we won’t see the impact of what’s happening now until two weeks down the road. We’re one week into Sedgwick County’s mask mandate that went into effect last Friday (July 10). Health experts across the state, nation and beyond continue to say that masks do help in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Another question some have asked concerns mosquitoes, wondering if the pesky insect is capable of spreading COVID-19. Kansas State University Research and the World Health Organization say that’s a big “no.” While mosquitoes are known for being disease spreaders, you cannot catch COVID-19 from a mosquito bite.

