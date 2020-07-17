Advertisement

K-State study first to confirm COVID-19 cannot be transmitted from mosquitoes to humans

A study done by researchers at Kansas State University is the first to confirm that SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, cannot be transmitted to people by mosquitoes, according to a university release.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - A study done by researchers at Kansas State University is the first to confirm that SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, cannot be transmitted to people by mosquitoes, according to a university release.

The findings were published in Nature Scientific Reports. Respiratory illnesses, like COVID-19, aren’t blood-borne.

"While the World Health Organization has definitively stated that mosquitoes cannot transmit the virus, our study is the first to provide conclusive data supporting the theory," Steven Higgs, associate vice president for research and director of the university's Biosecurity Research Institute (BRI), said in a release.

The study found that the virus was unable to replicate in three of the most common species of mosquitoes, therefore unable to be transmitted to humans.

