Kansas sees 2-day increase of more than 1,000 news cases of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported of two-day increase of 1,032 cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. The state reported no new deaths and 60 new hospitalizations.

The continued climb in the number positive coronavirus cases comes one day after an unpublished White House report called Kansas a “red zone” and suggested the state roll back some of its reopening phases to help quell the numbers.

Johnson, Sedgwick and Wyandotte counties, the most populous counties in Kansas, continue to account for the more than 50% of the cases in the state.

As of Thursday, Sedgwick County reported 1,361 active cases of COVID-19 and 993 recoveries. The county has reported 32 COVID-19-related deaths. Currently, the percentage of positive cases reported is at 10.6%

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.