Kansas unemployment rate decreases to 7.5%

Unemployment
Unemployment(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the latest numbers provided by the Kansas Department of Labor, unemployment in the state decreased to 7.5%.

Last month, the unemployment rate was 10%. This comes as the state continued to reopen.

“As statewide guidance for the ‘Ad Astra Plan to Reopen Kansas’ recommended moving to Phase Three in June, the unemployment rate in Kansas fell to 7.5% as more Kansans returned to work,” said Acting Labor Secretary Ryan Wright in a release. “While showing improvement, unemployment remains at a higher level than before the pandemic. There are currently four active unemployment programs for the many Kansans that are still unemployed.”

According to the department, 37.4% of jobs lost in March and April due to COVID-19 have recovered.

Seasonally adjusted job estimates show that Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 30,200 from May. Government jobs remain unchanged.

Last June, the unemployment rate was 4.4%.

