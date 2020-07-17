Likelihood of late school start creates challenge for many working parents

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The possibility of school starting later this year means many working parents will need to find childcare for a few extra weeks. Now, some daycares and childcare centers are trying to figure out the problem.

The summer program at the We R Kidz Learning Center in Wichita normally would end in August, but it had to make changes to its schedule after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she’ll delay the start of school until after Labor Day. Parents are having to adapt as well.

“We’re between a rock and a hard place right now, as far as trying to find childcare for our children,” said mother Cieara Jones who works at Kids World Childcare Learning Center in Wichita.

With a daughter going into first grade, Jones said she’s lucky she can bring her child to work.

“I presume that in the coming weeks, we’re going to see a lot more parents trying to get in and into a safe space,” she said of the daycare.

That is the case at We R Kidz where director Tasha Newman said calls have started coming in from parents, wondering if its program for summer will extend.

“We’re just extending it until they tell us when school will start,” Newman said. “So it has an open end date.”

Newman said while they can take a few more children, childcare services are now allowed to take more children than what they’re licensed for.

“We cannot go over our license. KDHE is still enforcing those,” she said. But until we reach that, we’re still taking kids, just trying to help out the parents in our community.”

