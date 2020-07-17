Advertisement

NBC World Series tournament set for August

The tournament will be played in Wichita and Hutchinson
National Baseball Congress
National Baseball Congress(NBC World Series)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Baseball Congress (NBC) World Series will be played in Wichita and Hutchinson next month.

The tournament will return with its double-elimination format from August 3-10. Games will be played at Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium and Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson.

Bob Hanson, president/CEO of the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission said the use of two locations will help provide a safe and healthy environment for fans, teams, staff and the community.

“The NBC World Series is a long-standing Wichita tradition,” said Jeff Beasley, Evergy vice president, customer operations. “Evergy is proud to support the tournament and the energy it brings to our community.”

Due to health mandates surrounding the COVID-19, fans will be required to wear face masks.

The NBC said it is committed to enforcing health requirements while providing a clean and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

