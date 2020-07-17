Parents turn to ICT Learn to prepare students for back to school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With kids out even longer, parents are wondering what to do now to get kids back into the rhythm of learning.

Courtney Turner, owner and lead teacher of ICT Learn said, “I think parents are really concerned about their kids being behind when they start school this year.”

Turner taught in a traditional classroom for more than a decade and created ICT Learn, a supplemental teaching program.

“They’re looking for small group activities and also some outdoor opportunities and just get their kids more used to being around their friends again because they haven’t been around them for so long,” said Turner.

This year, more parents than ever are looking to Turner.

“Just easing them back in to being around other kids and the structure of washing your hands and asking to go to the restroom and doing certain things at certain times,” said Turner.

Because of the Governor’s executive order pushing the first day of school until after Labor Day, which adds about three more weeks onto the classroom hiatus. Making it roughly five months since students have walked through these school doors.

“Studies show in early elementary school, they lose an average of about 15 percent of their knowledge over the summer from the last school year,” said Turner. “I think that 15 percent is going to be a lot higher this year if the distance learning in the spring wasn’t done effectively.”

Turner’s tip to parents who can’t enroll in programs like hers: take advantage of outdoor attractions.

