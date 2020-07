BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A plane landed safely on a highway in Butler County Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the planed made its landing on Hwy 77, just south of El Dorado around 2:30 p.m.

Both northbound and southbound are closed so crews can get the airplane “back to the airport.”

No one was hurt in the crash.

A single-engine airplane landed safely just after 2:30 p.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of U.S. 54/77 about a mile... Posted by Butler County, Kansas, News on Friday, July 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.