Retired Valley Center PD K-9 dies
Max was the first K-9 for the Valley Center Police Department
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Valley Center Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of their own.
The department announced the death of its first K-9, Max, on Friday.
The said Max was born on November 06, 2011, and joined the department in November of 2015.
Max retired in December of 2019 after serving the city for four years. Upon Max’s retirement, he lived with his handler, Officer Nygaard.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.