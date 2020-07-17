Sedgwick County adds diversity and inclusion officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Amid nationwide civil unrest, Sedgwick County will add a diversity and inclusion office to the organization.

The officer will work with the Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and general government to review policies and procedures “to be accountable to diversity, equity, and inclusion” within the county, according to a release.

“We have taken steps over time but this will begin to enhance and bring this effort to the forefront,” said County Manager Tom Stolz in a release.

An analysis done by the county found that diversity lead to efficiency “and enhances the organization’s bottom,” leading to better service.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.