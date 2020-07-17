Advertisement

Sen. Moran, NASA Administrator Bridenstine to host Q&A with Astronaut Nick Hague

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran and NASA Administrator Bridenstine will hold a virtual question and answer session with astronaut Nick Hague.

Senator Jerry Moran says the Cosmosphere International Science Education Center and Space Museum in Hutchinson, will host “Engaging the Artemis Generation: A Virtual Q&A with NASA Astronaut Nick Hague” on Tuesday, July 21, at 10:30 a.m.

Moran says Hague is a Hoxie native and returned to Earth from the International Space Station late in 2019.

Moran says he will be joined by Cosmosphere President and CEO Jim Remar and Cosmosphere Camp Alumni Teresa Sindelar and Charlie Garcia and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will moderate the event.

According to the Senator, the virtual event will give students interested in space the opportunity to ask questions and learn about NASA’s next steps in space.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Secretary of State: Masks not required to vote

Updated: moments ago
|
By Angela Smith
A memo from Schwab’s office to county election officials states that no individual, who is otherwise qualified to vote, shall be turned away from a polling location for wearing or not wearing a mask.

News

Retired Valley Center PD K-9 dies

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Valley Center Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Coronavirus

Health experts answer your questions on COVID-19 numbers, mask effectiveness

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Among the questions many of you have are clarification on what is considered a COVID-19 death and an explainer for why we’re seeing cases spiking if masks have now been required for weeks.

News

Body of bicyclist found near Augusta

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a body of a bicyclist has been found near Augusta.

News

Plane lands on highway in Butler County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Smith
A plane landed safely on a highway in Butler County Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Dodge City police search for man in connection with attempted 2nd-degree murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Dodge City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in reference to an attempted 2nd-degree homicide.

News

Study: Kansas second least responsible state during COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The study found that one in five Kansans were staying home and only a third reported wearing a mask in public.

News

Kansas sees 2-day increase of more than 1,000 news cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kansas reported of two-day increase of 1,032 cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. The state reported no new deaths and 60 new hospitalizations.

News

Sedgwick County adds diversity and inclusion officer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Amid nationwide civil unrest, Sedgwick County will add a diversity and inclusion office to the organization.

News

Report: Kansas among 18 states declared ‘red zones’ for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
A new unpublished White House report said at least 18 states, including Kansas, should roll back reopening measures amid surging cases of coronavirus.