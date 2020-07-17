Advertisement

Students adjust again with delayed start of school

Kansas public schools now to start after Labor Day.
By Shawn Loging
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas schools are now due to start the first day of class in September, three weeks later than normal, and by the time students get back into the classroom, it will be nearly six months outside of it.

For students, Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement of an executive order delaying the start until after Labor Day comes with mixed emotions.

“At first I was happy,” said Chance Koester, who is going into 8th grade. “Then I started thinking about the sports I might be missing out on and how much delayed it’s going to be.”

“I was happy and sad.” Lillian Hoffman - who is about to enter 7th grade - said, “I want to go see my friends but on the other hand, don’t have to learn all that soon, but my mom says we still have to do stuff at home.”

Lillian said they’re going back to finish up some of the packets districts provided as part of their continuous learning in the spring to help make that transition back to school a little smoother.

It’s as students must adjust again, as their summer break grows to nearly twice as long as normal with a lot of time out of the classroom.

Koester said, “I’ve mainly just been playing my games.”

This move is providing students like Chance Koester more time to get back into the routine of the school schedule.

“It’s going to be stressful because of how late I typically wake up,” he said.

This new school year will also mean a lot of new habits to learn.

“My mom is saying we might have to wear a mask but I know, even in elementary school, all the kids won’t wear masks and it can be definitely uncomfortable but if they did do stuff, they might separate the desks a little but hopefully stuff not too drastic,” Hoffman said.

Another wait but they said they’re ready.

“Overall, just seeing my friends,” said Koester.

Governor Kelly also announced Wednesday that her executive order will include enforcing social distancing, face masks, hygiene and daily temperature checks at all districts.

The Kansas State Board of Education does need to approve executive order on school, which they’re expected to take up next week.

