Study: Kansas second least responsible state during COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A study found that Kansas is the second least responsible state when it comes to the coronavirus.

The study found that one in five Kansans were staying home and only a third reported wearing a mask in public.

South Carolina was the sole state that was found to be less responsible.

The most responsible states were found to be New York and New Jersey.

The study encouraged more Kansans to wear masks and stay home to curb the virus.

