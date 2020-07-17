Triple digit temperatures return Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says once again it is a stormy start to the day for parts of the state. However, the batch of showers and storms over western Kansas is moving northeast (away from Wichita) and is forecast to fall apart later this morning.

A Heat Advisory is in effect later today and Saturday for central and eastern Kansas. Afternoon temperatures around 100 degrees plus high humidity will produce feels like temperatures between 104 and 109 degrees.

Sunday will start hot and humid, but a weak cold front moving into the state from the northwest should help produce clouds, showers and storms thus slowing down the heat wave. Expect another round of showers and storms Monday into Tuesday along with near normal highs in the lower to middle 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy and hot. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 100.

Tonight: Mostly clear; warm and muggy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 77.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 76.

Sun: High: 97. Low: 74. Mostly sunny; few overnight storms.

Mon: High: 94. Low: 73. Partly cloudy; afternoon storms possible.

Tue: High: 93. Low: 72. Some storms early, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 95. Low: 73. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 96. Low: 74. Mostly sunny.

