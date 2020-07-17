Advertisement

Triple digit temperatures return Friday

Weekend trend
Weekend trend(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says once again it is a stormy start to the day for parts of the state. However, the batch of showers and storms over western Kansas is moving northeast (away from Wichita) and is forecast to fall apart later this morning.

A Heat Advisory is in effect later today and Saturday for central and eastern Kansas. Afternoon temperatures around 100 degrees plus high humidity will produce feels like temperatures between 104 and 109 degrees.

Sunday will start hot and humid, but a weak cold front moving into the state from the northwest should help produce clouds, showers and storms thus slowing down the heat wave. Expect another round of showers and storms Monday into Tuesday along with near normal highs in the lower to middle 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy and hot. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 100.

Tonight: Mostly clear; warm and muggy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 77.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 76.

Sun: High: 97. Low: 74. Mostly sunny; few overnight storms.

Mon: High: 94. Low: 73. Partly cloudy; afternoon storms possible.

Tue: High: 93. Low: 72. Some storms early, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 95. Low: 73. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 96. Low: 74. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWCH

Dangerous heat to start the weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Heat indices will be well above 100 for many

Weather

GALLERY: July 16 Shelf Cloud

Updated: 14 hours ago
Mother Nature outdid herself Thursday morning. KWCH 12 viewers grabbed their photos to capture these awesome photos of a shelf cloud that spanned most of the state.

Forecast

A few storms today, then a weekend heat wave

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:06 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Be prepared to dodge a few storms across southern Kansas today before intense heat takes over tomorrow into the weekend.

Forecast

Kansas stays cooler than normal Thursday

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have a few storms to deal with this morning, mainly over southwest Kansas, and a few more may form over south-central Kansas this afternoon.

Latest News

KWCH

A few showers/storms overnight

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A few overnight storms, but they are unlikely to be severe.

Forecast

Cooler, less humid today - then a big-time warm-up

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT
Most of Kansas will stay in the 80s today and that is 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

KWCH

Strong storms with heavy rain and wind into the night

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Wind gusts could top 60 mph in some spots

Forecast

Hot and humid today, then more storms tonight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
A cold front moving through Kansas today will help ignite another round of storms, some severe, this evening.

Forecast

Prepare for heat, overnight storms

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:03 AM CDT
Temperatures will flirt with 100 degrees today before a cold front sweeps through the state tonight into Wednesday.

KWCH

Cold front arrives Tuesday - more storm chances

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Temperatures will go down midweek.