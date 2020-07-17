Watkins temporarily ‘stepping aside’ from committee assignments after voter fraud charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins said he is temporarily “stepping aside” from his committee assignments after being charged with voter fraud earlier this week.

The congressman issued a statement that said:

“Throughout my entire career, I have put service above myself, and this instance is no different. That’s why I’ve chosen to temporarily and voluntarily step aside from my committees, allow the committees to continue their critical work, and fight these bogus charges.

I look forward to exposing the corruption and collusion behind this blatant political prosecution and holding those responsible accountable.”

Watkins sits on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Veteran Affairs, and Education and Labor.

Watkins was charged with Interference with Law Enforcement, Providing False Information; Voting without being Qualified; Unlawful Advance Voting; and Failing to Notify the DMV of Change of Address – three of which are felonies.

