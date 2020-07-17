Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Wicked Stitch ICT

Published: Jul. 17, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re out again checking out places to get masks around the area! If you’re still needing to mask up, or possibly add a little style to your mask game, we’ve got you covered!

This morning we’re stopping by Wicked Stitch ICT to see the masks they offer, and to see how they can create some customized masks as well! If you want to peruse everything they have to offer, you can check out - wickedstitchict.com

