White House report: Kansas among 18 states declared ‘red zones’ for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new unpublished White House report said at least 18 states, including Kansas, should roll back reopening measures amid surging cases of coronavirus.

According to the document obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah are the in “red zone” for rising cases of COVID-19.

A “red zone,” according to the 359-page report, is defined as “those core-based statistical areas (CBSAs) and counties that during the last week reported both new cases above 100 per 100,000 population, and a diagnostic test positivity result above 10%.”

Of the 18 “red zone” states, ten, plus Washington state, are also in the red zone for test positivity. They include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, and Texas.

According to the report, Kansas has seen an increase in new cases and an increase in testing positivity over the past week. Johnson, Sedgwick and Wyandotte counties, which represent 58.7 percent of new cases in Kansas, had the highest number of new cases over the past three weeks.

White House proposed wearing a mask at “all times outside the home,” closing all bars in all counties with rising test percent positivity, increase outdoor dining opportunities, decrease indoor dining to 25%, and limit social gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

The White House also called for Kansas to expand testing and increase messaging of the risk of serious disease in all age groups with preexisting medical conditions, including obesity, hypertension and diabetes mellitus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg he believes some states tried to speed up the reopening process and are now paying for it.

“People keep talking about the possibility of a second wave in the fall. That’s a historic terminology related to another time and another outbreak. I think we need to concentrate where we are right now, because if you’re talking about waves we are really essentially still in the first wave when you’re having up to 70,000 new infections in certain areas of the country. That’s something you need to focus on right now as opposed to looking ahead at what’s going to happen in September or in October,” said Dr. Fauci.

As of Friday, 21,965 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Kansas.

