Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools BOE reviews potential health, safety plans for upcoming school year

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education met Thursday afternoon, reviewing potential plans regarding the health and safety of students and teachers in the upcoming school year.

Wichita Public Schools was supposed to finalize and release its plan to return to school on Monday (July 20), but that date is pushed back since Monday is also the day Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will announce more details about delaying school starts until after Labor Day.

Even though the Wichita school district’s final plan won’t come Monday the board on Friday reviewed responses to a few “what if” situations. Among those is how to respond if a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19.

In that situation, the first step would be to contact the health department to develop a plan, followed by contact tracing so that other students and teachers can quarantine. The student or teacher who tested positive would not be identified.

“A close contact is not someone you just pass in the hallway. A close contact is someone you were within six feet of for 10 minutes or longer,” explained USD 259 Director of Health Services Kimber Kasitz.

Areas the infected person spent a majority of their time would be shut down immediately and other areas like hallways or bathrooms would be disinfected. After 24 hours, a crew would sanitize or replace HVAC filters and coils. Finally, the area would be disinfected again, this time by the school’s janitorial staff.

In Friday’s workshop meeting, Eyewitness News also learned that students and teachers could be required to wear masks at all times and to screen themselves before entering the building.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eyewitness News answers your COVID-19 questions

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Eyewitness News answers your COVID-19 questions

Traffic

City of Wichita taking another step to speed up commute through downtown

Updated: 1 hours ago
Following success with the Maple Street Corridor project that the City of Wichita said “has been successful in reducing primary corridor travel times by more than three minutes,” the city turns its attention to Douglas Avenue with plans to speed up the commute through downtown.

News

Wichita Public Schools workshop

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wichita Public Schools held a workshop Friday to figure out how the upcoming school year could look.

Education

With uncertainty about year ahead, some parents consider ‘micro-schooling'

Updated: 2 hours ago
As parents continue trying to figure out what to expect with the upcoming school year, some parents are considering alternative education options for their children. While homeschooling is a growing interest to some parents due to the risk of COVID-19, they may not have the resources or time for it.

Latest News

News

Body of Bicyclist found near Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Butler County Sheriff's Office investigates after a bicyclist's body is found near Augusta.

News

Plane makes safe landing on Butler County highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
Plane makes safe landing on Butler County highway

News

Kansas Secretary of State: Masks not required to vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A memo from Schwab’s office to county election officials states that no individual, who is otherwise qualified to vote, shall be turned away from a polling location for wearing or not wearing a mask.

News

Retired Valley Center PD K-9 dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Valley Center Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Coronavirus

Health experts answer your questions on COVID-19 numbers, mask effectiveness

Updated: 3 hours ago
Among the questions many of you have are clarification on what is considered a COVID-19 death and an explainer for why we’re seeing cases spiking if masks have now been required for weeks.

News

Body of bicyclist found near Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a body of a bicyclist has been found near Augusta.