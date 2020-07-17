Wichita Public Schools BOE reviews potential health, safety plans for upcoming school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education met Thursday afternoon, reviewing potential plans regarding the health and safety of students and teachers in the upcoming school year.

Wichita Public Schools was supposed to finalize and release its plan to return to school on Monday (July 20), but that date is pushed back since Monday is also the day Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will announce more details about delaying school starts until after Labor Day.

Even though the Wichita school district’s final plan won’t come Monday the board on Friday reviewed responses to a few “what if” situations. Among those is how to respond if a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19.

In that situation, the first step would be to contact the health department to develop a plan, followed by contact tracing so that other students and teachers can quarantine. The student or teacher who tested positive would not be identified.

“A close contact is not someone you just pass in the hallway. A close contact is someone you were within six feet of for 10 minutes or longer,” explained USD 259 Director of Health Services Kimber Kasitz.

Areas the infected person spent a majority of their time would be shut down immediately and other areas like hallways or bathrooms would be disinfected. After 24 hours, a crew would sanitize or replace HVAC filters and coils. Finally, the area would be disinfected again, this time by the school’s janitorial staff.

In Friday’s workshop meeting, Eyewitness News also learned that students and teachers could be required to wear masks at all times and to screen themselves before entering the building.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.