With uncertainty about year ahead, some parents consider ‘micro-schooling'

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As parents continue trying to figure out what to expect with the upcoming school year, some parents are considering alternative education options for their children. While homeschooling is a growing interest to some parents due to the risk of COVID-19, they may not have the resources or time for it.

This is where a method called micro-schooling comes into play. Kansas Learning Academy and Preschool owner Sherry Stavig who teachers traditional school topics, has adopted micro-schooling, which allows for parents to choose the curriculum they want their children to learn.

She said a few parents have asked her if she could homeschool their children in the fall because they have COVID concerns. She’s been working with a teacher in the community to put together a micro-schooling plan that she said is essentially a mix between homeschooling and private school.

With micro-schooling children would be out of a traditional classroom, but also not stuck at home. With the concept, a small group would meet at a home. With the method locally, Stavig would monitor and facilitate the curriculum parents want for their children.

“I was researching micro-schooling and I was like, ‘you know, that’s really a great concept because parents still have control over their kids’ education,” Stavig said.

She believes the recent spike in interest in homeschooling stems from fear of the unknown.

“People don’t know what to do, so they’re scared, they’re worried, they’re nervous,” Stavig said. “So I think that’s why people are looking more toward homeschooling because they know what they can control.”

With her role facilitating curriculum for micro-schooling, Stavig said she won’t require masks but will have temperature checks and daily sanitation. Students with COVID-19 symptoms won’t be able to return without a doctor’s note.

Tuition for the program covers all school supplies and meals throughout the day.

