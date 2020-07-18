Barton County reports new COVID-19-related death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Barton County reported its third COVID-19-related death on Saturday.

The county said it received information from a medical provider in regards to the recent death of a previously confirmed COVID-19 case.

The county said the death will be reported to Vital Statistics as a confirmed COVID-19 related death in Barton County.

To date, there have been 74 positive cases of COVID-19 in Barton County.

