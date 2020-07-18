Dangerous heat today, storms for some tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Dean Jones says that our weekend gets off to a hot start, but as cold front moves closer, chances for storms will increase and temperatures will start coming back down. Severe weather is not likely this weekend, but a few strong storms may produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, small hail, and some gusty winds. Today expect gusty south winds throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the 90s by midday and warm to near 100 for the afternoon. A heat advisory continues for much of central and eastern Kansas as the humidity remains very high. The heat index will range between 104 and 109 through 8 P.M.. Scattered storm chances show up in western Kansas heading into the evening, but should weaken during the overnight hours and early morning Sunday.

Sunday won’t be as hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with scattered evening storms. Some will produce pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds, but the severe chances are low. The front is expected to stick around into early next week, keeping temperatures near normal for late July. There will be more rain chances coming our way for Monday and Tuesday. Dry weather in the forecast through the end of the week into next weekend with temperatures near seasonal normal.

Wichita Area Forecast:

**Heat Advisory until 8 p.m.**

Today: Mostly sunny and windy, Hot and humid, heat index near 107. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 100.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-20. Low: 76.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 95.

Sunday Night: Scattered storms, mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Mon: High: 92 Mostly cloudy; scattered morning and PM/evening storms.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 72 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered storms.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 74 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

