Despite COVID-19 spike, Kansas faces push to reopen schools in August

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas’ Republican-controlled state school board is facing pressure from conservatives to scuttle Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to delay the reopening of K-12 schools, even as a resurgence in coronavirus cases intensifies. The 10-member State Board of Education can block Kelly’s plan under a law enacted last month.

Kelly plans to issue an order Monday to delay the reopening of schools from mid-August until after Labor Day. Senate President and conservative Wichita Republican Susan Wagle has called on people to urge the board to reject Kelly’s proposed delay. So has the small-government, free-market Kansas Policy Institute think tank. Seven board members are undecided.

