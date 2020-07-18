Advertisement

Excessive heat on the way out, storm chances stick around

Today's excessive heat is on the way out.
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The excessive heat is on the way out, but storm chances will stick around for a few more days.

Storms will be possible Saturday evening, starting in western Kansas and moving into central Kansas overnight. Some storms could be strong, with the main threat being wind. Lows tonight will drop into the 60s and 70s.

A cold front will move through northern Kansas overnight, stalling across central Kansas on Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and scattered showers/storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could become severe, especially in northwestern Kansas, where large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible.

Scattered storms will continue, off and on, Monday. Highs will stay mild, in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will have more storm chances Monday night into Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with a few storms late. Wind: S/E 10-20; gusty. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with scattered storms in the afternoon/evening. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Storms continue overnight. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Wind: S 5-10. High: 90.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 71 Morning and evening storms.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 73 Morning storms then mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 74 Sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 74 Sunny.

Dangerous heat today, storms for some tonight

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Dean Jones
Dangerous heat this afternoon. Heat Advisory from Noon-8 PM. Heat index from 104-109 degrees.

Hot weekend with storms returning soon

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
The weekend starts hot, then storms may help to cool things down

Triple digit temperatures return Friday

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says once again it is a stormy start to the day for parts of the state.

Dangerous heat to start the weekend

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Heat indices will be well above 100 for many

GALLERY: July 16 Shelf Cloud

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT
Mother Nature outdid herself Thursday morning. KWCH 12 viewers grabbed their photos to capture these awesome photos of a shelf cloud that spanned most of the state.

A few storms today, then a weekend heat wave

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:06 AM CDT
By Jake Dunne
Be prepared to dodge a few storms across southern Kansas today before intense heat takes over tomorrow into the weekend.

Kansas stays cooler than normal Thursday

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have a few storms to deal with this morning, mainly over southwest Kansas, and a few more may form over south-central Kansas this afternoon.

A few showers/storms overnight

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A few overnight storms, but they are unlikely to be severe.

Cooler, less humid today - then a big-time warm-up

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT
Most of Kansas will stay in the 80s today and that is 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

Strong storms with heavy rain and wind into the night

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Wind gusts could top 60 mph in some spots