Excessive heat on the way out, storm chances stick around

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The excessive heat is on the way out, but storm chances will stick around for a few more days.

Storms will be possible Saturday evening, starting in western Kansas and moving into central Kansas overnight. Some storms could be strong, with the main threat being wind. Lows tonight will drop into the 60s and 70s.

A cold front will move through northern Kansas overnight, stalling across central Kansas on Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and scattered showers/storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could become severe, especially in northwestern Kansas, where large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible.

Scattered storms will continue, off and on, Monday. Highs will stay mild, in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will have more storm chances Monday night into Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with a few storms late. Wind: S/E 10-20; gusty. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with scattered storms in the afternoon/evening. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Storms continue overnight. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Wind: S 5-10. High: 90.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 71 Morning and evening storms.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 73 Morning storms then mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 74 Sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 74 Sunny.

