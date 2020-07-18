Gray County officer stable after being shot overnight

CIMARRON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Gray County Sheriff’s officer is now stable after being shot in the legs Saturday night.

Undersheriff, Jeff Sharp, says the incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. in Cimarron.

According to Sharp, officers were responding to a domestic disturbance, when they encountered a woman who was leaving the residence.

The woman told officers there was a man inside trying to hurt himself. When officers entered the house, the man fired shots through the walls.

That’s when the officer got shot in the legs.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Kansas Highway Patrol, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, and Dodge City Police.

At this time the suspect remains barricaded in the home.

The officer hurt has not been identified.

