Advertisement

Gray County officer stable after being shot overnight

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CIMARRON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Gray County Sheriff’s officer is now stable after being shot in the legs Saturday night.

Undersheriff, Jeff Sharp, says the incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. in Cimarron.

According to Sharp, officers were responding to a domestic disturbance, when they encountered a woman who was leaving the residence.

The woman told officers there was a man inside trying to hurt himself. When officers entered the house, the man fired shots through the walls.

That’s when the officer got shot in the legs.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Kansas Highway Patrol, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, and Dodge City Police.

At this time the suspect remains barricaded in the home.

The officer hurt has not been identified.

We have a crew on the way to gather more information.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita businesses discuss enforcement of mask mandate

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

Bragging rights on line in game between Wichita and KC-area all stars

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

Kansas City All-Stars travel to Eck Stadium to take on Wichita’s top baseball players

Updated: 12 hours ago
Kansas City All-Stars squared up against Wichita's best high school and recent graduate baseball players at Eck Stadium.

Health

Stress, weight gain from COVID-19 pandemic driving more to join gyms

Updated: 12 hours ago
Stress and weight are a couple common, usually unwanted additions that for many, came along during the COVID-19 pandemic. From this, some local gyms are seeing a few more members, joining for dual benefits.

Latest News

News

With uncertainty about year ahead, some parents consider ‘micro-schooling'

Updated: 13 hours ago

Education

Despite COVID-19 spike, Kansas faces push to reopen schools in August

Updated: 14 hours ago
Kansas’ Republican-controlled state school board is facing pressure from conservatives to scuttle Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to delay the reopening of K-12 schools, even as a resurgence in coronavirus cases intensifies. The 10-member State Board of Education can block Kelly’s plan under a law enacted last month.

News

Eyewitness News answers your COVID-19 questions

Updated: 16 hours ago
Eyewitness News answers your COVID-19 questions

Education

Wichita Public Schools BOE reviews potential health, safety plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education met Thursday afternoon, reviewing potential plans regarding the health and safety of students and teachers in the upcoming school year.

Traffic

City of Wichita taking another step to speed up commute through downtown

Updated: 17 hours ago
Following success with the Maple Street Corridor project that the City of Wichita said “has been successful in reducing primary corridor travel times by more than three minutes,” the city turns its attention to Douglas Avenue with plans to speed up the commute through downtown.

News

Wichita Public Schools workshop

Updated: 17 hours ago
Wichita Public Schools held a workshop Friday to figure out how the upcoming school year could look.