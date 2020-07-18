Haysville fall festival canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Haysville Festival committee announced Saturday the cancellation of the 2020 Haysville Fall Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival officials said taking into account the health and safety of their visitors, vendors, and volunteers, they came into this decision as a way to protect everyone from any possible exposure during the festival.

They also said with the festival being 3 months away, they would have to start paying non-refundable deposits that would put them in a financial strain beyond this year.

“We, with heartfelt thoughts are very dismayed that we will not be able to hold the festival safely this year, but we are looking forward to 2021 and to making it a great year!”

-Haysville Fall Festival Committee

