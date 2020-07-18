Haysville Fall Festival cancels amid coronavirus concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another Kansas festival has been called off as the concerns over the rise in the number of coronavirus cases continue.

The Haysville Fall Festival committee members announced the cancellation of the 2020 Haysville Fall Festival after “much deliberation and discussion about the COVID-19 situation.”

The festival is still three months away, but the committee said it would have to start paying non-refundable deposits that would have caused financial strain beyond this year.

“Taking into account of the health and safety of our visitors, vendors and volunteers, we came to this decision as a way to protect everyone from any possible exposure during the festival. We realize that for the most part everything is outside but in a lot of instances, Social Distancing would not be possible,” said the committee.

“Without knowing if Sedgwick County or the State of Kansas could move beyond the Phase 3 of the Ad Astra plan and without any knowledge of what can happen with a possible surge coming in September and October, there wouldn’t be a way to predict if we would even be able to have a festival.”

The committee said it looks forward to putting on the festival safely in 2021.

