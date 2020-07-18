Advertisement

Haysville Fall Festival cancels amid coronavirus concerns

Haysville Fall Festival
Haysville Fall Festival(Haysville Fall Festival)
By Angela Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another Kansas festival has been called off as the concerns over the rise in the number of coronavirus cases continue.

The Haysville Fall Festival committee members announced the cancellation of the 2020 Haysville Fall Festival after “much deliberation and discussion about the COVID-19 situation.”

The festival is still three months away, but the committee said it would have to start paying non-refundable deposits that would have caused financial strain beyond this year.

“Taking into account of the health and safety of our visitors, vendors and volunteers, we came to this decision as a way to protect everyone from any possible exposure during the festival. We realize that for the most part everything is outside but in a lot of instances, Social Distancing would not be possible,” said the committee.

“Without knowing if Sedgwick County or the State of Kansas could move beyond the Phase 3 of the Ad Astra plan and without any knowledge of what can happen with a possible surge coming in September and October, there wouldn’t be a way to predict if we would even be able to have a festival.”

The committee said it looks forward to putting on the festival safely in 2021.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

MLB’s Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 3 hours ago
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

National

No end in sight, Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
With COVID-19 cases hitting alarming new highs and the death roll rising, the pandemic's devastating cycle is happening all over again, leaving Congress little choice but to engineer another costly rescue.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Health

Stress, weight gain from COVID-19 pandemic driving more to join gyms

Updated: 18 hours ago
Stress and weight are a couple common, usually unwanted additions that for many, came along during the COVID-19 pandemic. From this, some local gyms are seeing a few more members, joining for dual benefits.

Coronavirus

MLB’s testing sweep brings some success but optics are issue

Updated: 21 hours ago
Major League Baseball's COVID-19 testing sweep appears to be having some success even as large swaths of the United States continue to struggle with containing the fast-spreading virus.

Education

Wichita Public Schools BOE reviews potential health, safety plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education met Thursday afternoon, reviewing potential plans regarding the health and safety of students and teachers in the upcoming school year.

Coronavirus

Health experts answer your questions on COVID-19 numbers, mask effectiveness

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
Among the questions many of you have are clarification on what is considered a COVID-19 death and an explainer for why we’re seeing cases spiking if masks have now been required for weeks.

Coronavirus

COVID cases rise, mask debate continues

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the U.S. as the debate over masks continues.