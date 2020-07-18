Advertisement

Kansas City All-Stars travel to Eck Stadium to take on Wichita’s top baseball players

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas City and Wichita clashed Friday night on the baseball field. High school students and recent grads took to Eck Stadium for bragging rights after they weren’t able to play each other during the spring season.

This 2020 All-Star game between Kansas City and Wichita recent high school grads is giving a lot of players the chance to get back out on the baseball field after their spring seasons were canceled due to COVID-19.

Derby High grad Grant Adler said, “It’s exciting. I’ve played with a lot of these guys since I was eight or nine years old. So it’s exciting to get back, especially after a canceled season, get back out on the field with them.”

Dorian Lane from Wichita East High School said, “It’s all good fun, make good memories especially since you didn’t get to make any memories in the spring.”

Most of these players have competed against each other for years but this weekend tournament gives them one last chance to play before going their separate ways for school this fall.

“I’m anxious to get back out there. Everybody here has competed against each other for years and years so getting to play on the same team is going to be awesome,” said Maize South grad Dylan Epke.

“This is just put together so we can get some good baseball in before we go off to college,”said Adler.

“A lot of these guys we were going to play against in the school season so it’s pretty fun getting to have bragging rights here and there,” said Lane. “Talk some stuff to former opponents that I’d play against in the spring season.”

Epke said, “Right now we just want to beat Kansas City and get into the NBC. It’s not guaranteed if we get the bid or not but we want to give ourselves the best chance as possible.”

Even though a possible NBC World Series bid is on the line with this game, some players say they are just as excited about the bragging rights coming out of a win.

