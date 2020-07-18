Advertisement

Shots fired at Reno County deputies during standoff

(Source: Gray News)
By Angela Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies in the area are working standoff east of Hutchinson.

The sheriff’s office said the situation is a continuation of a domestic dispute overnight which started again this morning over the phone between a husband and wife.

Deputies attempted to talk to the man and say he came out of the residence and fired a weapon towards them. The responding deputies heard bullet land next to their patrol unit.

Negotiations are currently underway, no one is hurt.

The sheriff’s office says the man is currently isolated inside a single-family home in the county.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office and other local first responding agencies in the area are currently working on a...

Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 18, 2020

