Big 12 releases preseason poll ahead of 2020 season

Kansas State Quarterback Skylar Thompson runs against Kansas
Kansas State Quarterback Skylar Thompson runs against Kansas(Kelly Ross (KWCH))
By Braxton Jones
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Oklahoma was chosen to finish first for the fifth consecutive year in the Big 12 football preseason poll, voted on by media representatives.

This year marks the eighth since 2011 in which the Sooners topped the preseason rankings. They have captured a Big 12-record 13 league titles, including the last five.

OU garnered 80 of the 90 first-place selections while Oklahoma State was picked second with six first-place votes and Texas was third with four first-place nods. Iowa State and Baylor rounded out the top five. TCU was selected sixth followed by Kansas State, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas. The top two finishers in the league standings will compete in the Big 12 Football Championship Game to determine the Conference title. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (80) 888

2. Oklahoma State (6) 742

3. Texas (4) 727

4. Iowa State 607

5. Baylor 489

6. TCU 477

7. Kansas State 366

8. West Virginia 287

9. Texas Tech 267

10. Kansas 100

