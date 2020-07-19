Advertisement

Cooler, but storms continue into the work week

It will get a little cooler, but storm chances continue into the work week.
It will get a little cooler, but storm chances continue into the work week.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Highs will drop below normal, but with the cooler weather comes more chances for storms over the next few days.

Sunday evening, storms will move into northwestern Kansas around 7 pm. Some of these storms could become severe as they move to the east, with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible. These storms will weaken as they move into central Kansas overnight, ending around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Lows will drop into the 60s and 70s overnight. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s on Monday.

More storms will be possible Monday evening/overnight. There isn’t a great chance for severe weather with this next round, but some of the storms could be strong at times. Showers and storms will taper off Tuesday morning leaving a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon.

Highs will stay in the low 90s through the middle of the week with isolated showers and storms off and on, throughout Wednesday.

Rain chances will wrap up for the rest of the week, leaving plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s going into the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with storms late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Morning storms then partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 89.

Tomorrow night: Scattered storms. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 72.

Tuesday: Morning storms then mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 91.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 72 Mostly sunny with isolated storms.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

